'Stop the mining in Sibuyan'

MULTIMEDIA
Groups call for an end to mining in Sibuyan
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 06 2023 11:36 AM
A coalition of environmental groups picket in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources main office in Quezon City on Monday to show support to a community fighting mining operations in Sibuyan Island, Romblon, following a violent dispersal of protesters on February 3. The group called on lawmakers to probe the ongoing project and urged vigilance among the public amidst push for more mining activities in the country.
- /sports/02/06/23/magnolia-set-to-assess-mccree-with-hester-reportedly-on-standby
- /news/02/06/23/cagayan-governor-opposes-additional-edca-sites
- /video/business/02/06/23/govt-urged-to-ramp-up-infra-maintenance-rehab
- /life/02/06/23/rachel-peters-reveals-gender-of-second-baby
- /news/02/06/23/relasyon-ng-ph-sg-mas-palalakasin-ng-bagong-talagang-ambassador