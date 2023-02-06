MULTIMEDIA
Reparations for climate change loss, damage
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 06 2023 02:40 PM
Climate advocates representing communities impacted by climate disasters hold a bike ride as part of its creative protest at Pilipinas Shell in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City on Monday. The group delivered a letter, as four climate activists simultaneously occupy Shell's floating oil platform headed for new extraction at the Shetland Islands, to demand for a stop in fossil fuel expansion, and pay reparations for climate change impacts.
