MULTIMEDIA

Reparations for climate change loss, damage

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Climate advocates representing communities impacted by climate disasters hold a bike ride as part of its creative protest at Pilipinas Shell in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City on Monday. The group delivered a letter, as four climate activists simultaneously occupy Shell's floating oil platform headed for new extraction at the Shetland Islands, to demand for a stop in fossil fuel expansion, and pay reparations for climate change impacts.