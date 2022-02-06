Words of encouragement for 2022 Bar examinees

MULTIMEDIA
2022 Bar examinees get words of encouragement
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 06 2022 06:47 PM
Friends and relatives greet 2022 Bar examinees outside the University of Sto. Tomas, Sampaloc, Manila on Sunday. Over 11,000 law graduates took the 2-day examination which was conducted in 31 testing sites all over the country.
