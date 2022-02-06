Swim time as Metro Manila eases COVID-19 restriction

Home  >  News

Enjoying the water as Metro Manila reverts to COVID-19 Alert Level 2

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 06 2022 04:56 PM

A number of residents at the BASECO Compound in Manila spend time at the Baseco beach on Sunday, as Metro Manila reverted to COVID-19 Alert Level 2. The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases eased COVID-19 restrictions beginning Feb. 1 as the number of cases continues to decline in the National Capital Region. 

