Swim time as Metro Manila eases COVID-19 restriction

Enjoying the water as Metro Manila reverts to COVID-19 Alert Level 2

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A number of residents at the BASECO Compound in Manila spend time at the Baseco beach on Sunday, as Metro Manila reverted to COVID-19 Alert Level 2. The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases eased COVID-19 restrictions beginning Feb. 1 as the number of cases continues to decline in the National Capital Region.