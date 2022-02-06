Swim time as Metro Manila eases COVID-19 restriction

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Enjoying the water as Metro Manila reverts to COVID-19 Alert Level 2 Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 06 2022 04:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A number of residents at the BASECO Compound in Manila spend time at the Baseco beach on Sunday, as Metro Manila reverted to COVID-19 Alert Level 2. The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases eased COVID-19 restrictions beginning Feb. 1 as the number of cases continues to decline in the National Capital Region. Read More: COVID19 COVID19 Alert Level 2 Baseco beach Baseco Manila /sports/02/06/22/fc-tokyo-beats-bagunas-oita-miyoshi-anew/sports/02/06/22/paras-scoreless-but-niigata-shocks-gunma/news/02/06/22/robredo-says-to-improve-internet-connectivity-if-elected/entertainment/02/06/22/morissette-dave-lamar-reveal-details-of-june-2021-wedding/life/02/06/22/chef-tatung-releases-2-new-simpol-cookbooks