Strict health protocols at Bar exam sites

MULTIMEDIA

Strict health protocols implemented at Bar examination sites

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Health workers take the body temperature of an examinee before entering the Far Eastern University campus in Manila during the last day of the this year's bar examinations, Sunday. Minimum health protocols were strictly implemented in 31 test sites nationwide after 115 examinees tested positive for COVID-19 during its first day of the exams last Feb. 4.