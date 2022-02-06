Strict health protocols at Bar exam sites

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Strict health protocols implemented at Bar examination sites ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 06 2022 12:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers take the body temperature of an examinee before entering the Far Eastern University campus in Manila during the last day of the this year's bar examinations, Sunday. Minimum health protocols were strictly implemented in 31 test sites nationwide after 115 examinees tested positive for COVID-19 during its first day of the exams last Feb. 4. Ilang kalsada sa Maynila sarado dahil sa Bar Exams PH conducts first bar exams during COVID-19 pandemic Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus bar examination law FEU Far Eastern University health protocols pandemic aspiring lawyers bar exams pandemic Bar exams pandemic /sports/02/06/22/reyes-laments-tamayo-baltazars-absence-from-gilas-camp/entertainment/02/06/22/bts-jimin-discharged-from-hospital-recovers-from-covid/sports/02/06/22/this-day-in-pba-history-era-of-next-gen-greats-begins/overseas/02/06/22/bolivian-president-announces-major-natural-gas-find/news/02/06/22/some-bar-examinees-disqualified-over-violations-sc