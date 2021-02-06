Waiting for customers

MULTIMEDIA

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

A vendor wearing a face mask and face shield as measures against COVID-19 arranges fish in his stall at a public market in Quezon City on Friday. The Philippines is seeing prices of commodities rise with inflation at 4.2 percent in January, recording the highest inflation rate among major ASEAN economies based on data available as of Feb. 5.