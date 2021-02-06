Home > News MULTIMEDIA Waiting for customers Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Posted at Feb 06 2021 11:25 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A vendor wearing a face mask and face shield as measures against COVID-19 arranges fish in his stall at a public market in Quezon City on Friday. The Philippines is seeing prices of commodities rise with inflation at 4.2 percent in January, recording the highest inflation rate among major ASEAN economies based on data available as of Feb. 5. Dissecting Data: Surging pork prices push inflation to 2-year high; NCR, poor among worst hit Philippine inflation quickens to 4.2 percent in January Surging pork prices push up PH inflation to 2-year high in January Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 fish monger fish vendor market inflation inflation rate ASEAN economy multimedia multimedia photos /news/02/06/21/filipino-canadian-wins-60-m-lottery-prize-manitobas-biggest/overseas/02/06/21/myanmar-broadens-social-media-crackdown-as-protests-grow-un-makes-first-contact/news/02/06/21/lalaking-naiulat-na-nawawala-natagpuang-patay-sa-capiz/life/02/06/21/doctor-creates-skincare-line-online-clinic-for-maskne-skin-concerns-amid-pandemic-i/news/02/06/21/kampanya-patuloy-para-maitaas-kumpiyansa-ng-publiko-sa-covid-19-vaccine-vergeire