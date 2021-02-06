Home  >  News

Waiting for customers

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Posted at Feb 06 2021 11:25 AM

A vendor wearing a face mask and face shield as measures against COVID-19 arranges fish in his stall at a public market in Quezon City on Friday. The Philippines is seeing prices of commodities rise with inflation at 4.2 percent in January, recording the highest inflation rate among major ASEAN economies based on data available as of Feb. 5.

