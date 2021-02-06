MULTIMEDIA

Fire hits warehouse in Las Piñas

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Firefighters secure the perimeter of a blaze that gutted a warehouse used as a partner drop off point for items purchased from online shopping firm Lazada in Las Piñas City on Saturday. A 25-year-old woman was killed in a fire that broke out at 7:54 a.m. and reached the 2nd alarm. The blaze was declared under control at 10:04 a.m.