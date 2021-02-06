Home > News MULTIMEDIA Fire hits warehouse in Las Piñas George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 06 2021 03:54 PM | Updated as of Feb 06 2021 05:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Firefighters secure the perimeter of a blaze that gutted a warehouse used as a partner drop off point for items purchased from online shopping firm Lazada in Las Piñas City on Saturday. A 25-year-old woman was killed in a fire that broke out at 7:54 a.m. and reached the 2nd alarm. The blaze was declared under control at 10:04 a.m. Read More: fire fire aftermath firefighters Lazada Lazada warehouse fire /news/02/06/21/on-thin-ice-how-some-filipinos-in-myanmar-are-coping-with-coup/news/multimedia/photo/02/06/21/tourists-in-baguio-despite-gcq/sports/02/06/21/tennis-nadal-eases-injury-fears-in-melbourne-park-training-session/overseas/02/06/21/china-oks-sinovac-biotech-covid-19-vaccine-for-general-public-use/sports/02/06/21/nba-coronavirus-kerfuffle-sees-durant-forced-out-of-nets-raptors-duel