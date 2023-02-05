Family seeks justice for Jullebee Ranara

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Slain migrant worker Ranara laid to rest; family seeks justice ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 05 2023 01:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Relatives and loved ones turn emotional as Filipina migrant worker Jullebee Ranara is laid to rest at the Golden Haven Memorial Park in Las Piñas on Sunday. The burned remains of the 35-year-old overseas Filipino worker were left in a desert in Kuwait by the 17-year old son of Ranara’s employer, who confessed to the crime. Foreign minister ng Kuwait kinondena ang pagpaslang sa OFW Ople says 'additional safeguards' eyed instead of Kuwait deployment ban after OFW slay Read More: Jullebee Ranara Kuwait migrant worker /entertainment/02/05/23/darna-cast-bids-farewell-on-asap-ahead-of-finale/news/02/05/23/sunny-warm-weather-to-prevail-in-metro-manila/sports/02/05/23/san-miguel-fends-off-magnolia-to-earn-share-of-lead/overseas/02/05/23/sixteen-killed-in-china-highway-pile-up/sports/02/05/23/uaap-former-feu-prospect-jamili-joins-adamson