Family seeks justice for Jullebee Ranara

MULTIMEDIA

Slain migrant worker Ranara laid to rest; family seeks justice

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Relatives and loved ones turn emotional as Filipina migrant worker Jullebee Ranara is laid to rest at the Golden Haven Memorial Park in Las Piñas on Sunday. The burned remains of the 35-year-old overseas Filipino worker were left in a desert in Kuwait by the 17-year old son of Ranara’s employer, who confessed to the crime.