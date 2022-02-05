San Juan preps for children's COVID vaccination

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Making vaccination fun for kids George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 05 2022 05:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Event organizers put up themed decor for children inside the Filoil Flying V Arena serving as a COVID-19 vaccination site in San Juan City on Saturday. The pilot test run of the government’s vaccination drive for children aged 5-11 years old is set to start on February 7 with the arrival of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccines after an initial delay due to logistical issues. Some 500,000 kids ages 5 to 11 signed up for COVID vaccine rollout, says official COVID vaccination for kids to proceed despite court petition: Galvez Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine kids vaccination childrens vaccination pediatric vaccination 5-11 year old vaccination coronavirus vaccination children COVID19 vaccination children /news/02/05/22/120-pawikan-hatchlings-pinakawalan-sa-dagat-sa-zambales/news/02/05/22/tingnan-quiboloy-2-iba-pa-nasa-most-wanted-list-ng-fbi/news/02/05/22/sara-duterte-could-be-president-marcos-jr-says/overseas/02/05/22/rescue-ongoing-for-boy-trapped-for-5-days-in-morocco-well/overseas/02/05/22/myanmar-villagers-accuse-soldiers-of-burning-hundreds-of-homes