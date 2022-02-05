Home  >  News

Making vaccination fun for kids

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 05 2022 05:37 PM

San Juan preps for children's COVID vaccination

Event organizers put up themed decor for children inside the Filoil Flying V Arena serving as a COVID-19 vaccination site in San Juan City on Saturday. The pilot test run of the government’s vaccination drive for children aged 5-11 years old is set to start on February 7 with the arrival of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccines after an initial delay due to logistical issues. 

