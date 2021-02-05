Home > News MULTIMEDIA Poor pandemic response for the poor ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 05 2021 01:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Protesters call on the government to stop the red-tagging of activists and journalists but instead focus on the COVID-19 response during a protest in Mendiola on Friday. The group scored the Duterte administration for failing to address the economic concerns of the poorest sectors of the country, specially during the coronavirus pandemic. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 protest poor poverty government response Duterte multimedia multimedia photos /news/02/05/21/dotr-driver-passengers-required-to-wear-anti-virus-mask-inside-vehicle/news/02/05/21/nawawalang-mangingisda-mula-quezon-nailigtas-sa-romblon/life/02/05/21/michelle-dee-completes-entrepreneurship-course-at-harvard-business-school-online/news/02/05/21/comelec-to-hold-online-voting-experiment-for-ofws/news/02/05/21/dutertes-generals-revolving-doors-and-how-they-lead-military-men-back-to-government