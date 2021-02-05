Home  >  News

Poor pandemic response for the poor

Protesters call on the government to stop the red-tagging of activists and journalists but instead focus on the COVID-19 response during a protest in Mendiola on Friday. The group scored the Duterte administration for failing to address the economic concerns of the poorest sectors of the country, specially during the coronavirus pandemic. 

