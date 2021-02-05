Home  >  News

Health officials check COVID-19 storage facility in Parañaque

Jonathan Cellona,ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 05 2021 07:42 PM

Health Secretary Francisco Duque looks inside a refrigerated truck owned by Royal Cargo in Parañaque during a tour of their cold storage and logistics facility with health officials on Friday. The company has been tapped by the city government to handle the storage and logistics for COVID-19 vaccines.

