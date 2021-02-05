Home > News MULTIMEDIA Health officials check COVID-19 storage facility in Parañaque Jonathan Cellona,ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 05 2021 07:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Health Secretary Francisco Duque looks inside a refrigerated truck owned by Royal Cargo in Parañaque during a tour of their cold storage and logistics facility with health officials on Friday. The company has been tapped by the city government to handle the storage and logistics for COVID-19 vaccines. LIST: Sub-groups in COVID-19 vaccination priority 'No room for failure': Local govts draft COVID-19 vaccination plan Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine cold storage facility Royal Cargo Francisco Duque III multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/02/05/21/managers-sa-east-avenue-hospital-una-sa-covid-19-vaccination-bilang-ehemplo/news/02/05/21/4-patay-sa-engkuwentro-ng-mga-sundalo-at-hinihinalang-npa-sa-quezon/news/02/05/21/archdiocese-of-manila-to-celebrate-500-years-of-christianity-in-philippines/sports/02/05/21/erik-morales-sees-ex-rival-pacquiao-beating-ryan-garcia-in-2-rounds/business/02/05/21/diskarte-sa-price-ceiling-hog-raisers-malamang-umiwas-magbagsak-ng-pork-sa-ncr