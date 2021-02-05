MULTIMEDIA

Flocking to Quiapo for First Friday mass

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People wearing face masks and face shields flock to Quiapo Church for the first Friday mass as members of the Hijos del Nazareno remind devotees to follow physical distancing as a precaution against COVID-19. The Philippines on Friday logged 1,894 more cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections to 533,587 as deaths breached the 11,000-mark.