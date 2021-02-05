MULTIMEDIA
Flocking to Quiapo for First Friday mass
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 05 2021 06:30 PM
People wearing face masks and face shields flock to Quiapo Church for the first Friday mass as members of the Hijos del Nazareno remind devotees to follow physical distancing as a precaution against COVID-19. The Philippines on Friday logged 1,894 more cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections to 533,587 as deaths breached the 11,000-mark.
