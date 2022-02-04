Watching the KBP Forum

MULTIMEDIA

All eyes on presidential hopefuls

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A customer at a barber shop watches the Panata sa Bayan Presidential Forum organized by the Kapisanan ng Mga Brodkaster sa Pilipinas and various media organizations on Friday. The forum, which aims to give the public a chance to srutinize and hear the platforms of Halalan 2022 presidential hopefuls, was attended by five of the six leading candidates vying for the country’s top post.