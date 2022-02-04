Watching the KBP Forum

Home > News MULTIMEDIA All eyes on presidential hopefuls Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 04 2022 04:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A customer at a barber shop watches the Panata sa Bayan Presidential Forum organized by the Kapisanan ng Mga Brodkaster sa Pilipinas and various media organizations on Friday. The forum, which aims to give the public a chance to srutinize and hear the platforms of Halalan 2022 presidential hopefuls, was attended by five of the six leading candidates vying for the country’s top post. After skipping KBP forum, Bongbong is seen in interview with Korina Sanchez KBP Forum: Ka Leody’s closing statement KBP Forum: Ping Lacson's closing statement KBP Forum: Manny Pacquiao's closing statement KBP Forum: Leni Robredo's closing statement KBP Forum: Isko Moreno's closing statement Read More: Halalan 2022 Panata sa Bayan KBP Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster sa Pilipinas presidential hopefuls KBP Forum barbershop barber /overseas/02/04/22/un-demands-taliban-provide-info-on-2-more-missing-women/video/news/02/04/22/leody-wants-to-reorient-ph-economic-system/overseas/02/04/22/xi-meets-putin-as-tensions-rise-with-west/entertainment/02/04/22/moving-abroad-cherie-gil-shaves-head-to-mark-rebirth/news/02/04/22/davao-region-soccksargen-at-critical-risk-for-covid-19-cases-doh