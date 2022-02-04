Candidates swear oath for honest, peaceful elections

MULTIMEDIA

Candidates swear oath for honest, peaceful and clean elections

Presidential candidates Leody De Guzman, Isko Moreno, Ping Lacson, Manny Pacquiao and Leni Robredo take an oath at the end of the Panata Sa Bayan Presidential Forum on Friday. The candidates swore their commitment for clean, honest, orderly, peaceful elections and good governance for the coming election.