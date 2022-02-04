Candidates swear oath for honest, peaceful elections

MULTIMEDIA
Candidates swear oath for honest, peaceful and clean elections
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 04 2022 12:58 PM
Presidential candidates Leody De Guzman, Isko Moreno, Ping Lacson, Manny Pacquiao and Leni Robredo take an oath at the end of the Panata Sa Bayan Presidential Forum on Friday. The candidates swore their commitment for clean, honest, orderly, peaceful elections and good governance for the coming election.
