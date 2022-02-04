Best Bar Ever under COVID

MULTIMEDIA
2022 Bar exams under pandemic
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 04 2022 10:36 AM
Examinees line up at De La Salle University in Taft Avenue, Manila for the first day of the Bar examinations on Friday. The Supreme Court reduced the number of days of the exams from 4 to 2 in several locations, in consideration of the Covid-19 pandemic situation.
- /news/02/04/22/unstable-signal-robredo-buffers-through-her-presentation-in-kbp-forum
- /news/02/04/22/butuan-city-covid-19-cases-declining-says-mayor
- /news/02/04/22/marikina-aims-to-vaccinate-60000-kids-aged-5-to-11
- /video/news/02/04/22/doctor-stresses-safety-of-covid-19-jab-for-kids
- /business/02/04/22/january-inflation-at-3-percent-psa-shifts-to-2018-as-base-year