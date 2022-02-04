Home  >  News

2022 Bar exams under pandemic

Posted at Feb 04 2022 10:36 AM

Best Bar Ever under COVID

Examinees line up at De La Salle University in Taft Avenue, Manila for the first day of the Bar examinations on Friday. The Supreme Court reduced the number of days of the exams from 4 to 2 in several locations, in consideration of the Covid-19 pandemic situation. 

