Navotas ice plant ordered closed

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Member of the Bureau of Fire Protection secure the T. P. Marcelo & Co. Ice Plant and Cold Storage Compound in Navotas City a day after an ammonia leak occurred, Thursday. Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco confirmed that 2 people were killed during the incident while 60 residents brought to Tondo General and Navotas City hospitals have been discharged and 20 remain under observation at the Philippine General Hospital after getting exposed to ammonia.