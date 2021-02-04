Home > News MULTIMEDIA Navotas ice plant ordered closed George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 04 2021 01:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Member of the Bureau of Fire Protection secure the T. P. Marcelo & Co. Ice Plant and Cold Storage Compound in Navotas City a day after an ammonia leak occurred, Thursday. Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco confirmed that 2 people were killed during the incident while 60 residents brought to Tondo General and Navotas City hospitals have been discharged and 20 remain under observation at the Philippine General Hospital after getting exposed to ammonia. Deaths in Navotas ice plant ammonia leak climb to 2: mayor Read More: Navotas ammonia leak Toby Tiangco Navotas ice plant ammonia TP Marcelo Ice Plant and Cold Storage /news/02/04/21/ammonia-tumagas-sa-ice-plant-sa-lian-batangas/overseas/02/04/21/us-accident-victim-gets-first-double-hand-and-face-transplant/overseas/02/04/21/virus-hit-aquarium-seeks-help-via-crowdfunding-to-feed-jellyfish/overseas/02/04/21/south-korea-orders-revamp-of-covid-19-physical-distancing-rules/video/news/02/04/21/duterte-oks-acquiring-15-new-military-choppers-after-deadly-crash-aide