Maternal guidance
Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 04 2021 09:42 PM

A mother guides her child during a saliva test at a COVID-19 saliva-testing center at the Philippine Red Cross headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Thursday. The non-invasive saliva test is cheaper, safer and has a faster turnaround time, with results expected about 6 to 12 hours compared to the RT-PCR swab test.