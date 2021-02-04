Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Maternal guidance

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 04 2021 09:42 PM

Maternal guidance

A mother guides her child during a saliva test at a COVID-19 saliva-testing center at the Philippine Red Cross headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Thursday. The non-invasive saliva test is cheaper, safer and has a faster turnaround time, with results expected about 6 to 12 hours compared to the RT-PCR swab test. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   Philippine Red Cross   Red Cross   saliva test   COVID saliva test   multimedia   multimedia photos  