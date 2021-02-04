Home  >  News

Manila Health Office holds vaccine drive simulation

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 04 2021 04:46 PM | Updated as of Feb 04 2021 05:25 PM

Members of the Manila City Health Office and residents of Binondo district participate in a COVID-19 vaccine simulation at the Pedro Guevarra Elementary School in Binondo, Manila on Thursday. The activity aims to gather data on the amount of time the vaccination takes. 

