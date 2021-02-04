Home  >  News

Groups protest power rate increase amid pandemic

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 04 2021 04:37 PM

Protesters picket in front of the Meralco-Kamuning branch in Quezon City on Thursday. The group called out the energy provider for its alleged abusive practices in the form of disconnections and rate increase amid the economic difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

