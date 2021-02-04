MULTIMEDIA

Fire hits Mandaluyong residential area

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A man looks at his phone as he sits amid razed houses in E. Pantaleon Street, Barangay Barangka Ibaba, Mandaluyong City after a fire hit the area on Thursday affecting an estimated 100 families, according to a barangay official. Residents alleged that the houses were due for demolition as the property has already been bought by a land developer.