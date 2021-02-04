Home > News MULTIMEDIA Binondo-Intramuros bridge nears completion ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 04 2021 06:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Two Chinese workers take a rest as authorities inspect the ongoing construction of the Binondo-Intramuros bridge in Manila City on Thursday. The bridge, which is funded under the China Aid Bridges Project, is expected to be finished in September this year and aims to ease traffic congestion between Intramuros and Binondo. FROM THE ARCHIVES Chinese envoy: Pinoys still form majority of workforce in China-funded bridge project Read More: Binondo-Intramuros bridge Chinese workers China Aid Bridges Project construction infrastructure China China Philippines China-Philippines multimedia multimedia photos /sports/02/04/21/pba-abueva-hopes-to-repay-phoenix-with-pba-crown-after-getting-fresh-3-year-contract/entertainment/02/04/21/from-hamilton-to-promising-young-woman-diversity-rules-golden-globe-nominations/news/02/04/21/tulong-pinansiyal-at-groceries-ibinahagi-sa-mga-nasunugan-sa-maynila/life/02/04/21/macallan-ends-numbered-whisky-editions-with-no-6/life/02/04/21/hairstylist-alok-libreng-gupit-sa-mga-street-dweller-sa-metro-manila