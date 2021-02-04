Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Binondo-Intramuros bridge nears completion

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 04 2021 06:30 PM

Binondo-Intramuros bridge nears completion

Two Chinese workers take a rest as authorities inspect the ongoing construction of the Binondo-Intramuros bridge in Manila City on Thursday. The bridge, which is funded under the China Aid Bridges Project, is expected to be finished in September this year and aims to ease traffic congestion between Intramuros and Binondo.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Read More:  Binondo-Intramuros bridge   Chinese workers   China Aid Bridges Project   construction   infrastructure   China   China Philippines   China-Philippines   multimedia   multimedia photos  