Binondo-Intramuros bridge nears completion

Two Chinese workers take a rest as authorities inspect the ongoing construction of the Binondo-Intramuros bridge in Manila City on Thursday. The bridge, which is funded under the China Aid Bridges Project, is expected to be finished in September this year and aims to ease traffic congestion between Intramuros and Binondo.

