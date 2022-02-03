MULTIMEDIA

People relax as NCR eases COVID-19 restrictons

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People spend time outdoors at the Rajah Sulayman Park in Manila on Thursday. Despite the decline in numbers in the country’s Covid-19 cases, the health department said people should continue observing basic health protocols as there many factors aside from declining cases to declare that the virus is now endemic or just confined in certain areas.