Mountain of hazardous waste in Lucena hospital

A member of the sanitation department checks how to manage tons of hazardous waste that is being collected daily by the waste facility of the Quezon Medical Center in Lucena City, Quezon on Thursday. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau has sent a team to investigate the reported tons of overflowing hazardous waste that the hospital has failed to dispose properly.