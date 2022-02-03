Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mountain of hazardous waste in Lucena hospital ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 03 2022 07:25 PM | Updated as of Feb 03 2022 08:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A member of the sanitation department checks how to manage tons of hazardous waste that is being collected daily by the waste facility of the Quezon Medical Center in Lucena City, Quezon on Thursday. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau has sent a team to investigate the reported tons of overflowing hazardous waste that the hospital has failed to dispose properly. Tambak ng hospital waste sa Quezon Medical Center inimbestigahan ng DENR Read More: coronavirus covid-19 hazardous hospital Lucena quezon Quezon Medical Center waste /business/02/03/22/metas-shock-share-price-drop-shakes-world-tech/business/02/03/22/congress-passes-measure-to-protect-financial-consumers/news/02/03/22/filipina-nanny-in-trinidad-and-tobago-missing/video/life/02/03/22/alam-nyo-ba-vineyard-sa-camsur-naging-pasyalan-na-rin/entertainment/02/03/22/kathryn-daniel-turn-dog-sitters-before-pampering-date