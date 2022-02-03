Home  >  News

BFP graffiti honor firefighters

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 03 2022 02:04 PM | Updated as of Feb 03 2022 02:19 PM

Firefighters honor their own through street art

Members of the Bureau of Fire of the Philippines work on graffiti artwork near the BFP headquarters in Kamuning, Quezon City Thursday. The artwork, part of the agency’s beautification initiative, pays tribute to all BFP personnel for its commitment towards public safety through fire prevention. 

