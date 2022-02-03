Firefighters honor their own through street art

MULTIMEDIA
BFP graffiti honor firefighters
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 03 2022 02:04 PM | Updated as of Feb 03 2022 02:19 PM
Members of the Bureau of Fire of the Philippines work on graffiti artwork near the BFP headquarters in Kamuning, Quezon City Thursday. The artwork, part of the agency’s beautification initiative, pays tribute to all BFP personnel for its commitment towards public safety through fire prevention.
