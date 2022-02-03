Commemorating Battle of Manila 77 years later

Home > News MULTIMEDIA City officials, ambassadors commemorate Battle of Manila Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 03 2022 04:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso joins city officials and ambassadors from Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Japan and US during the commemoration of the 77th anniversary of the Battle of Manila at the University of Sto. Tomas, Sampaloc, Manila on Thursday. Domagoso urged Filipinos to show patriotism amid the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting government initiatives to curb COVID-19 infections. FROM THE ARCHIVE 'Biggest tragedy': American historian looks back at World War 2's impact on Manila Philippines remembers Battle of Manila Read More: Battle of Manila Isko Moreno Domagoso University of Sto. Tomas history Philippine history Japanese occupation World War II wartime /news/02/03/22/arroyo-opens-up-about-hello-garci-i-won-elections-fair-and-square/news/02/03/22/court-asked-to-stop-covid-vaccination-of-kids-aged-5-to-11/news/02/03/22/doh-postpones-covid-19-vaccination-rollout-for-children/sports/02/03/22/basketball-plenty-of-offers-for-animam-despite-injury/entertainment/02/03/22/little-mixs-leigh-anne-pinnock-joins-warner-records