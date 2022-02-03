Home  >  News

City officials, ambassadors commemorate Battle of Manila

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Feb 03 2022

Commemorating Battle of Manila 77 years later

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso joins city officials and ambassadors from Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Japan and US during the commemoration of the 77th anniversary of the Battle of Manila at the University of Sto. Tomas, Sampaloc, Manila on Thursday. Domagoso urged Filipinos to show patriotism amid the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting government initiatives to curb COVID-19 infections.

