Aiming for more green spaces in Metro Manila

Home > News MULTIMEDIA MMDA-Valenzuela City Friendship Parks opens at Disiplina Village Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 03 2022 03:28 PM | Updated as of Feb 03 2022 03:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Valenzuela City Local Government and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority inaugurate the MMDA-Valenzuela City Friendship Parks in Disiplina Village Bignay on Thursday. The park development is part of an initiative to create more green and open spaces in the capital region where people can exercise and gather. Preserving landscapes and open spaces seen as key to 'Green Cities'- experts Read More: Valenzuela City Local Government Metropolitan Manila Development Authority MMDA-Valenzuela City Friendship Parks Disiplina Village Bignay open spaces Metro Manila green space green spaces open spaces /news/02/03/22/bahagi-ng-bahay-ng-ilang-albay-students-mistulang-silid-aralan/news/02/03/22/calabarzon-eastern-visayas-get-new-police-chiefs/entertainment/02/03/22/ruffa-describes-current-relationship-as-platonic/video/news/02/03/22/mga-bata-sa-qc-babakunahan-malapit-sa-playground/overseas/02/03/22/toxic-laced-cocaine-kills-20-sickens-74-in-argentina