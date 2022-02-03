Aiming for more green spaces in Metro Manila

MULTIMEDIA

MMDA-Valenzuela City Friendship Parks opens at Disiplina Village

The Valenzuela City Local Government and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority inaugurate the MMDA-Valenzuela City Friendship Parks in Disiplina Village Bignay on Thursday. The park development is part of an initiative to create more green and open spaces in the capital region where people can exercise and gather.