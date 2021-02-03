Home > News MULTIMEDIA Price cap for pork and chicken Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 03 2021 03:39 PM | Updated as of Feb 03 2021 03:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A meat vendor attends to customers at a community store along E. Rodriguez Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday. Hog and poultry dealers urged the government to review the implementation of Executive Order No. 124 that sets a price ceiling on pork and chiken products for 60 days, in an attempt to curb rising prices in the country. Duterte sets price cap on pork, chicken Pagpapatupad ng price cap sa karneng baboy at manok, iniurong; mga grupo may apela Read More: pork price chicken price price cap price ceiling pork price ceiling chicken price ceiling pork price cap chicken price cap meat price meat price cap meat price ceiling Executive Order 124 inflation hog and poultry dealers inflation multimedia multimedia photo /news/02/03/21/co-infection-of-2-covid-19-variants-possible-doh-says/news/02/03/21/health-workers-in-4-ncr-hospitals-are-on-top-of-covid-19-vaccination-list/news/02/03/21/taal-batangas-nag-simulation-ng-pagbabakuna-kontra-covid-19/video/news/02/03/21/ph-vaccine-czar-says-face-to-face-election-campaign-poses-big-challenge-risk/news/02/03/21/duterte-to-meet-cabinet-wednesday