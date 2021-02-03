MULTIMEDIA

Price cap for pork and chicken

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A meat vendor attends to customers at a community store along E. Rodriguez Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday. Hog and poultry dealers urged the government to review the implementation of Executive Order No. 124 that sets a price ceiling on pork and chiken products for 60 days, in an attempt to curb rising prices in the country.

