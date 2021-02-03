Home > News MULTIMEDIA Navotas ice plant leaks ammonia, residents told to evacuate Contributed Photo Posted at Feb 03 2021 07:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Firemen cordon off and clear the area after an ammonia leak from the T.P. Marcelo Ice Plant and Cold Storage in Navotas City on Wednesday. Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco ordered residents of a bayside community to evacuate the area following the leak from the facility which the mayor’s family owns. Navotas mayor orders evacuation in bayside community over ammonia leak Read More: Navotas ice plant ammonia leak Navotas ammonia leak T.P. Marcelo Ice Plant and Cold Storage /business/02/03/21/private-firms-di-na-obligadong-mag-ambag-sa-gobyerno-ng-bibilhing-bakuna/sports/02/03/21/nba-pacers-bucks-enter-matchup-coming-off-high-scoring-wins/entertainment/02/03/21/that-was-my-dream-regine-velasquez-considers-this-concert-one-of-her-most-memorable-to-this-day/sports/02/03/21/tennis-alex-eala-resumes-winning-ways-at-spain-itf-event/business/02/03/21/kawalan-ng-trabaho-sa-bansa-nasa-second-wave-na-employers-group