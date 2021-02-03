Home  >  News

Navotas ice plant leaks ammonia, residents told to evacuate

Contributed Photo

Posted at Feb 03 2021 07:16 PM

Firemen cordon off and clear the area after an ammonia leak from the T.P. Marcelo Ice Plant and Cold Storage in Navotas City on Wednesday. Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco ordered residents of a bayside community to evacuate the area following the leak from the facility which the mayor’s family owns.

