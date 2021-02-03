Home > News MULTIMEDIA Enforcing traffic rules in España, Manila George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 03 2021 02:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the PNP Highway Patrol Group (HPG) inspect documents of motorists along España Boulevard near the corner of Blumentritt during an operation in Manila City on Wednesday. The HPG issued tickets to motorists caught violating traffic rules such as incorrect registered color of vehicles, expired registration, improper helmet and footwear, among others. Read More: Highway Patrol Group Blumentritt traffic violators España Manila metro news Metro Manila Metro Manila motorists multimedia multimedia photo /news/02/03/21/health-workers-in-4-ncr-hospitals-are-on-top-of-covid-19-vaccination-list/news/02/03/21/taal-batangas-nag-simulation-ng-pagbabakuna-kontra-covid-19/video/news/02/03/21/ph-vaccine-czar-says-face-to-face-election-campaign-poses-big-challenge-risk/news/02/03/21/duterte-to-meet-cabinet-wednesday/sports/02/03/21/pba-cj-perez-wants-to-help-continue-smbs-winning-legacy