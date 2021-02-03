Home  >  News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 03 2021 02:33 PM

Enforcing traffic rules in España, Manila

Members of the PNP Highway Patrol Group (HPG) inspect documents of motorists along España Boulevard near the corner of Blumentritt during an operation in Manila City on Wednesday. The HPG issued tickets to motorists caught violating traffic rules such as incorrect registered color of vehicles, expired registration, improper helmet and footwear, among others.

