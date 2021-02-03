MULTIMEDIA

Commemorating the Battle of Manila

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso leads the wreath laying ceremony at the White Cross inside the Fort Santiago, Intramuros as the city commemorates the 76th year of the Battle of Manila on Wednesday. The month-long battle, fought by Filipino and American troops against the Japanese during World War II, resulted to the death of hundreds of thousands of Filipino civilians.

FROM THE ARCHIVES