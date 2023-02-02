Home  >  News

Marcos with US Defense Secretary Austin in Malacanang

Jam Sta Rosa, AFP/pool

Posted at Feb 02 2023 11:53 AM

US Defense Secretary Austin in Malacanang

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Malacanang on Thursday. Austin is expected to tackle deployment of more troops in the Philippines under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), in light of disputes in the region. 

