Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos with US Defense Secretary Austin in Malacanang Jam Sta Rosa, AFP/pool Posted at Feb 02 2023 11:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Malacanang on Thursday. Austin is expected to tackle deployment of more troops in the Philippines under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), in light of disputes in the region. Read More: austin marcos malacanang defense South Chian Sea China Taiwan /sports/02/02/23/rsg-ph-rebrands-after-collab-with-singaporean-org-slate/business/02/02/23/ntc-says-working-with-starlink-to-expedite-rollout/entertainment/02/02/23/seth-fedelin-irked-by-accusations-hes-copying-daniel-padilla/news/02/02/23/pnp-chief-hindi-na-iimbestigahan-sa-droga-abalos/entertainment/02/02/23/look-moira-sports-new-hairdo-ahead-of-concert