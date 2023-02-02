Temporary shelter for fire-displaced Masambong locals

MULTIMEDIA

Fire-displaced Masambong residents stay in covered court

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Displaced Barangay Masambong residents stay at the Masambong Covered Court in Quezon City on Thursday, a day after a fire gutted their homes. According to a barangay official, the 3rd-alarm fire affected some 600 families in the community.