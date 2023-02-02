Temporary shelter for fire-displaced Masambong locals

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Fire-displaced Masambong residents stay in covered court Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 02 2023 05:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Displaced Barangay Masambong residents stay at the Masambong Covered Court in Quezon City on Thursday, a day after a fire gutted their homes. According to a barangay official, the 3rd-alarm fire affected some 600 families in the community. Residential area, tinupok ng apoy sa Quezon City Read More: fire fire aftermath Brgy Masambong Brgy Masambong fire Masambong Covered Court evaciuation area /business/02/03/23/return-to-office-foreign-investments-a-boon-to-property-sector-colliers/video/news/02/03/23/drop-in-onion-farmgate-prices-hurting-farmers/sports/02/03/23/fil-am-robertson-shines-on-nhl-filipino-heritage-night/sports/02/03/23/sfu-holds-first-filipino-heritage-night-in-bc/business/02/03/23/japan-home-center-launches-pay-with-sibuyas-campaign