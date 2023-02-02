Protesters burn US flag during Austin visit

MULTIMEDIA

Protesters burn US flag during US defense chief Austin's visit

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan burn a US flag during a protest against the visit of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in front of Camp Aguinaldo on EDSA, Quezon City Thursday. Part of Austin's agenda is to negotiate the increased presence of US troops in the Philippines as a deterrent to the regional conflict with China.

