Protesters burn US flag during Austin visit

Protesters burn US flag during US defense chief Austin's visit
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 02 2023 01:11 PM
Members of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan burn a US flag during a protest against the visit of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in front of Camp Aguinaldo on EDSA, Quezon City Thursday. Part of Austin's agenda is to negotiate the increased presence of US troops in the Philippines as a deterrent to the regional conflict with China.
