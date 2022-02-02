Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Groups call for oil price regulation

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 02 2022 03:51 PM

Groups urge lawmakers to pass law regulating oil prices

Members of PISTON and Anakpawis Partylist picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City to protest the series of oil price hike on Wednesday. The group urged lawmakers to pass laws removing taxes including Excise Tax on oil. 

Read More:  Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston)   Anakpawis Partylist   oil price hike   oil price regulation   Excise tax  