Families out on first day of Alert Level 2

MULTIMEDIA

Looser restrictions, as NCR reverts to Alert Level 2

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A family spends time at a park in Manila on Wednesday, the second day of Alert Level 2, after the capital region and some provinces reverted to a looser quarantine after almost a month of being under Level 3 due to an omicron variant-driven surge. Various parts of the country are set to stay under the less restrictive level until February 15, following a recent drop in fresh COVID-19 cases with health authorities on Wednesday logging fewer than 10,000 new cases of the virus for the second straight day.