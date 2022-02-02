Home  >  News

Looser restrictions, as NCR reverts to Alert Level 2

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 02 2022 10:36 PM

Families out on first day of Alert Level 2

A family spends time at a park in Manila on Wednesday, the second day of Alert Level 2, after the capital region and some provinces reverted to a looser quarantine after almost a month of being under Level 3 due to an omicron variant-driven surge. Various parts of the country are set to stay under the less restrictive level until February 15, following a recent drop in fresh COVID-19 cases with health authorities on Wednesday logging fewer than 10,000 new cases of the virus for the second straight day. 

 

