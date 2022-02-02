Home  >  News

Pro- and anti-Marcos Jr. groups meet outside Comelec

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 02 2022 04:32 PM

Bayan-ST group urges release of Marcos disqualification decision

Pro-Marcos vloggers live stream a protest led by Bayan-Southern Tagalog youth groups in front of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday. The vloggers attempted to interrupt the protesters who expressed support to outgoing Commissioner Rowena Guanzon and called for the disqualification of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s in the May elections.

