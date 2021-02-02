Home > News MULTIMEDIA Raising voices vs the anti-terror law Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 02 2021 02:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of different religious groups hold a protest outside Iglesia Filipina Independiente National Cathedral along Taft Avenue, near the Supreme Court in Padre Faura, Manila City, hours before the scheduled oral arguments on the Anti-Terrorism Act on Tuesday. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on 37 petitions questioning the constitutionality of the anti-terror law, which according to petitioners may lead to human rights violations. Red-tagging an example of how anti-terror law causing harm to activists: expert SC defers oral arguments on anti-terror law after SolGen says staffers have COVID-19 Read More: Anti-Terror Law oral arguments Supreme Court protest Anti-Terrorism Act /life/02/02/21/naty-crame-rogers-dedicated-her-life-to-the-cause-of-ph-theater/news/02/02/21/local-governments-urged-to-build-mega-vaccination-centers-for-covid-19-jabs/news/02/02/21/ilang-guro-dama-ang-problema-sa-attendance-ng-mga-estudyante-sa-distance-learning/overseas/02/02/21/who-led-covid-19-probe-team-in-china-visits-animal-health-facility/news/02/02/21/mag-live-in-partner-na-senior-citizen-pinagbabaril-sa-loob-ng-bahay-sa-iloilo