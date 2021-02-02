MULTIMEDIA

Raising voices vs the anti-terror law

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Members of different religious groups hold a protest outside Iglesia Filipina Independiente National Cathedral along Taft Avenue, near the Supreme Court in Padre Faura, Manila City, hours before the scheduled oral arguments on the Anti-Terrorism Act on Tuesday. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on 37 petitions questioning the constitutionality of the anti-terror law, which according to petitioners may lead to human rights violations.