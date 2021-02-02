MULTIMEDIA

Info drive on Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

An enforcer from the Land Transportation Office hands out leaflets along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City Tuesday, the first day of implementation of the "Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act". Republic Act No. 11229, which was passed in 2019, requires children aged 12 and below be properly secured in appropriate car seats while traveling in a private motor vehicle.