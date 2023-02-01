MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating World Hijab Day

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Children wearing the hijab gamely pose for photos at the predominantly Muslim community Barangay Culiat in Quezon City Wednesday. World Hijab Day is celebrated annually on February 1 to honor Muslim women who wear the hijab and promote cultural understanding by encouraging women of various origins and beliefs to experience wearing the hijab.

