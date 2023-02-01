Home > News MULTIMEDIA Celebrating World Hijab Day Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 01 2023 02:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children wearing the hijab gamely pose for photos at the predominantly Muslim community Barangay Culiat in Quezon City Wednesday. World Hijab Day is celebrated annually on February 1 to honor Muslim women who wear the hijab and promote cultural understanding by encouraging women of various origins and beliefs to experience wearing the hijab. Read More: World Hijab Day Barangay Culiat Muslim women /sports/02/01/23/pnvf-under-18-championships-to-kick-off-on-feb17/business/02/01/23/ca-confirms-appointment-of-dti-chief-alfredo-pascual/entertainment/02/01/23/ajoomma-coming-to-ph-cinemas-on-march-15/news/02/01/23/group-wants-kinder-elementary-students-included-in-voucher-program/video/news/02/01/23/experts-dont-but-frozen-eggs