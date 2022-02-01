Protesters cry: Disqualify 'liar, tax evader' Marcos

Home > News MULTIMEDIA No to liars, tax evaders: Protesters seek Marcos disqualification Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 01 2022 12:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Protesters urge the Commission on Elections in Manila to disqualify presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos ahead of Commissioner Rowena Guanzon's retirement on February 3. A decision on the disqualification of Marcos remains pending with the electoral body. Guanzon has alleged the decision is being intentionally delayed prompting her to release a separate opinion to disqualify Marcos. Guanzon says a senator influenced delay of Marcos cases resolution at Comelec Read More: COMELEC disqualification elections guanzon Halalan 2022 marcos /news/02/01/22/4-nabbed-over-fake-banknotes-nbi/life/02/01/22/miss-universe-ph-2022-coronation-night-set-on-april-30/sports/02/01/22/nba-thunder-rally-past-blazers-to-end-seven-game-skid/sports/02/01/22/nba-warriors-extend-rockets-home-skid/overseas/02/01/22/myanmar-marks-1-year-since-coup-remains-in-chaos