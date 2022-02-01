Protesters cry: Disqualify 'liar, tax evader' Marcos

Home  >  News

No to liars, tax evaders: Protesters seek Marcos disqualification

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 01 2022 12:47 PM

Protesters urge the Commission on Elections in Manila to disqualify presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos ahead of Commissioner Rowena Guanzon's retirement on February 3. A decision on the disqualification of Marcos remains pending with the electoral body. Guanzon has alleged the decision is being intentionally delayed prompting her to release a separate opinion to disqualify Marcos. 

