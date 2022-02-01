No more quarantine for vaxxed travelers, OFWs

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Quarantine no longer required for fully vaccinated travelers to PH Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 01 2022 07:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Passengers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Tuesday, the first day of the revised protocols for the entry of international arriving Filipinos and foreign nationals, regardless of their country of origin. Fully vaccinated international travelers and returning overseas Filipinos are no longer required to undergo facility-based quarantine, but must test negative for COVID-19 and self-monitor for symptoms. Philippines drops quarantine for vaccinated travelers, returning OFWs Read More: coronavirus COVID19 NAIA travelers travel protocols travel quarantine PH /sports/02/01/22/no-doubt-in-boldens-mind-that-mcdaniel-would-convert-pk/news/02/01/22/senate-blue-ribbon-seeks-raps-vs-duque-pharmally-execs-over-pandemic-deals/sports/02/01/22/triumph-vs-chinese-taipei-shows-pinays-growth-spirit/entertainment/02/01/22/francine-diaz-gets-dm-from-all-of-us-are-dead-actor/overseas/02/01/22/tiger-breeding-exports-flourish-in-south-africa