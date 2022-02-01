No more quarantine for vaxxed travelers, OFWs

MULTIMEDIA

Quarantine no longer required for fully vaccinated travelers to PH

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Passengers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Tuesday, the first day of the revised protocols for the entry of international arriving Filipinos and foreign nationals, regardless of their country of origin. Fully vaccinated international travelers and returning overseas Filipinos are no longer required to undergo facility-based quarantine, but must test negative for COVID-19 and self-monitor for symptoms.