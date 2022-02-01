MULTIMEDIA

Better luck this Year of the Water Tiger

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Taoist Master brother Patrick Wong blesses Filipino-Chinese visitors at the Sheng Lian Temple in Quezon City on Tuesday, the first day of the Lunar New Year. Traditional Chinese perform such rituals as lighting incense sticks and offering prayers for good luck and prosperity in the coming year.