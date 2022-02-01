Home > News MULTIMEDIA Better luck this Year of the Water Tiger Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 01 2022 05:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Taoist Master brother Patrick Wong blesses Filipino-Chinese visitors at the Sheng Lian Temple in Quezon City on Tuesday, the first day of the Lunar New Year. Traditional Chinese perform such rituals as lighting incense sticks and offering prayers for good luck and prosperity in the coming year. Keep up ‘bayanihan, malasakit’, Duterte urges Pinoys on Chinese New Year Read More: Chinese new year Patrick Wong taoist Temple of Taoism International Chinese New Year Lunar New Year Year of the Water Tiger /news/02/01/22/lalaki-pinugutan-ng-ulo-ipinarada-sa-kalsada/news/02/01/22/patay-na-sanggol-natagpuan-sa-ilog-sa-misamis-oriental/news/02/01/22/day-1-ng-alert-level-2-mga-pamilya-namasyal-sa-mga-mall-parke/news/02/01/22/pulis-pinatay-3-kasamahan-dinukot-sa-catanduanes/entertainment/02/01/22/pattinsons-batman-to-drop-in-theaters-on-march-4