MULTIMEDIA

UP students commemorate the 1971 Diliman Commune

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 01 2021 02:49 PM

University of the Philippines (UP) students hold a protest at the Quezon Hall in UP Diliman, Quezon City on Monday, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Diliman Commune. The students criticized the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National police for red-tagging UP students and alumni and, pushed for the junking of the anti-terror law.

The military's obsession with UP: Some historical notes

Read More: Diliman commune red-tagging UP Diliman academic freedom activism student activism University of the Philippines