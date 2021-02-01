Home > News MULTIMEDIA One year after the first COVID-19 fatality in PH Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 01 2021 05:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Commuters line up to board the bus while observing health safety protocol, at the Roosevelt bus station in Quezon City on Monday. One year ago today, the first coronavirus fatality outside China was recorded in the Philippines, which is also the latter's first. Fear of the virus remains as Filipinos await the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. PH logs 1,658 add'l COVID-19 cases; total at 527,272 Read More: coronavirus COVID19 public health safety virus vaccine commuters physical distancing mask /entertainment/02/01/21/janine-gutierrez-agreed-to-do-dito-at-doon-even-before-reading-the-script/business/02/01/21/asian-factories-have-mixed-performance-as-pandemic-impact-lingers/sports/02/01/21/suzara-wants-unified-national-league-for-volleyball/business/02/01/21/filipinos-lead-the-world-in-time-spent-on-social-media-internet/news/02/01/21/filipinos-in-myanmar-urged-to-stay-at-home-amid-political-turmoil