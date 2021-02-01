MULTIMEDIA

One year after the first COVID-19 fatality in PH

Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Commuters line up to board the bus while observing health safety protocol, at the Roosevelt bus station in Quezon City on Monday. One year ago today, the first coronavirus fatality outside China was recorded in the Philippines, which is also the latter's first. Fear of the virus remains as Filipinos await the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.