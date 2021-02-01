Home > News MULTIMEDIA NAIA implements new health protocol for arriving passengers Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 01 2021 01:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Passengers from international flights arrive at NAIA Terminal 2 on the first day of new quarantine protocol on Monday, amid the presence of the UK variant of COVID-19 in the country. Arriving passengers will undergo facility-based quarantine prior to taking an RT-PCR test on the 5th day, and will finish quarantine at an LGU facility or at home if a proper isolation room is available. Travelers to take COVID-19 test on 5th day of PH stay instead of arrival date: Palace Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus health protocols RT-PCR test quarantine /business/02/01/21/asian-factories-have-mixed-performance-as-pandemic-impact-lingers/sports/02/01/21/suzara-wants-unified-national-league-for-volleyball/business/02/01/21/filipinos-lead-the-world-in-time-spent-on-social-media-internet/news/02/01/21/filipinos-in-myanmar-urged-to-stay-at-home-amid-political-turmoil/news/02/01/21/former-senator-vic-ziga-passes-away-family