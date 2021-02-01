MULTIMEDIA

NAIA implements new health protocol for arriving passengers

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Passengers from international flights arrive at NAIA Terminal 2 on the first day of new quarantine protocol on Monday, amid the presence of the UK variant of COVID-19 in the country. Arriving passengers will undergo facility-based quarantine prior to taking an RT-PCR test on the 5th day, and will finish quarantine at an LGU facility or at home if a proper isolation room is available.