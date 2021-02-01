Home > News MULTIMEDIA Measuring children ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 01 2021 05:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Health workers measure the height and weight of a child before administering measles-rubella vaccine during the kick-off activity of Chikiting Ligtas, a measles and rubella vaccination program of the Department of Health, in Pasay City on Monday. The health department relaunched the vaccine program after noting the COVID-19 pandemic may have diverted the public’s attention away from other potentially severe infectious diseases. PH to hold measles, polio mass vaccination in NCR, Regions 3, 4A, Visayas Read More: COVID-19 health vaccine measles rubella vaccination DOH diseases /overseas/02/01/21/us-patients-scramble-for-appointments-for-2nd-covid-19-vaccine-dose/news/02/01/21/di-na-libre-pinas-babayaran-na-ang-mga-bakuna-mula-sa-covax-facility/news/02/01/21/alamin-covid-19-checks-na-dapat-daanan-ng-mga-bagong-dating-sa-pilipinas/video/news/02/01/21/doh-mahalagang-mapaigting-ang-pagsusuri-sa-covid-19-samples/news/02/01/21/bagong-proyekto-ng-knowledge-channel-target-ang-mga-hirap-sa-distance-learning