Measuring children

Health workers measure the height and weight of a child before administering measles-rubella vaccine during the kick-off activity of Chikiting Ligtas, a measles and rubella vaccination program of the Department of Health, in Pasay City on Monday. The health department relaunched the vaccine program after noting the COVID-19 pandemic may have diverted the public’s attention away from other potentially severe infectious diseases.