Wreaths laid for slain OFW

MULTIMEDIA
Wreaths for Jullebee
Ted Aljibe, AFP
Posted at Jan 31 2023 10:51 PM
Motorcyclists ride past condolence wreaths placed outside the residence of Jullebee Ranara, a domestic helper who was killed in Kuwait last week, in Las Pinas City on Tuesday. Police recovered Ranara's burnt remains in the Kuwaiti desert and later arrested the 17-year-old son of her employers.
