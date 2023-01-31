Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Wreaths for Jullebee

Ted Aljibe, AFP

Posted at Jan 31 2023 10:51 PM

Wreaths laid for slain OFW

Motorcyclists ride past condolence wreaths placed outside the residence of Jullebee Ranara, a domestic helper who was killed in Kuwait last week, in Las Pinas City on Tuesday. Police recovered Ranara's burnt remains in the Kuwaiti desert and later arrested the 17-year-old son of her employers. 

Read More:  Jullebee Ranara   OFW   Kuwait   slain OFW  