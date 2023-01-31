MULTIMEDIA

World War 2 'comfort women' call for justice

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Narcisa Claveria (L) and Estelita Dy (R), survivors of the Japanese military's sexual slavery during World War II, hold a banner during a protest rally in front of the Japanese embassy in Manila on Tuesday. The protest rally coincides the presentation of Japan's human rights report before the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland.