Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Residents beat deadline for voter registration in QC

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2023 12:39 PM

Voter Registration in QC

Residents under the first district of Quezon City register as voters at a satellite office of the Commission on Elections on Tuesday. January 31 is the last day of voters' registration, with no extension for late registration, according to Comelec. 

Read More:  Voter registration   Quezon City   1st district   Barangay-Sanguninan Kabataan election   BSKE  