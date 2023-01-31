Home > News MULTIMEDIA Residents beat deadline for voter registration in QC Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 31 2023 12:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents under the first district of Quezon City register as voters at a satellite office of the Commission on Elections on Tuesday. January 31 is the last day of voters' registration, with no extension for late registration, according to Comelec. Read More: Voter registration Quezon City 1st district Barangay-Sanguninan Kabataan election BSKE /video/news/02/01/23/experts-dont-but-frozen-eggs/life/02/01/23/look-elisse-joson-graces-mega-entertainment-cover/entertainment/02/01/23/miley-cyrus-celebrates-success-of-flowers-single/sports/02/01/23/with-new-coach-at-the-helm-spirits-are-high-in-choco-mucho/life/02/01/23/look-dolly-de-leon-graces-cover-of-tatler-ph