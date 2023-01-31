Rush to register for next election

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Voters registration to close on Jan 31, 5 p.m. ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 31 2023 11:32 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Applicants line up for Commission on Election’s voters registration for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan election (BSKE) at SM Manila on Tuesday. Registration for the next election closes at 5 p.m. on January 31, Tuesday. Read More: Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan election (BSKE) Comelec voters registration /sports/02/01/23/pnvf-under-18-championships-to-kick-off-on-feb17/business/02/01/23/ca-confirms-appointment-of-dti-chief-alfredo-pascual/entertainment/02/01/23/ajoomma-coming-to-ph-cinemas-on-march-15/news/02/01/23/group-wants-kinder-elementary-students-included-in-voucher-program/video/news/02/01/23/experts-dont-but-frozen-eggs