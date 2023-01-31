Home  >  News

Voters registration to close on Jan 31, 5 p.m.

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2023 11:32 AM

Rush to register for next election

Applicants line up for Commission on Election’s voters registration for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan election (BSKE) at SM Manila on Tuesday. Registration for the next election closes at 5 p.m. on January 31, Tuesday.

